STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate​ to probe possible money laundering in Bengal school service recruitment case

The ED is closely watching the developments and if any money laundering is established, it will file an ECIR, which is equivalent to an FIR.

Published: 16th April 2022 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate will initiate a probe into a possible money laundering angle in the alleged irregularities in West Bengal's School Service Commission recruitment, a source in the agency said on Saturday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing into the anti-corruption aspect to it.

The ED is "closely watching" the developments and if any money laundering is established, it will file an enforcement case information report (ECIR), which is equivalent to an FIR, the source said.

"If any money laundering aspect is ascertained, ED will definitely probe the case for which the directorate will seek documents from the commission and also talk to the persons allegedly involved," the source said.

As per the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI had started the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state government-aided schools.

A division bench of the court had on Wednesday given one-month relief to former education minister Partha Chatterjee for appearing before the CBI in connection with the case.

The scam surfaced when several candidates alleged that there had been an "unfair assessment of their examinations and a large scale paper leak".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Bengal Bengal Money Laundering
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp