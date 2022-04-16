STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, one Army personnel dead

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Published: 16th April 2022 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 08:12 PM

Indian Army

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An Army personnel was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, one army man was killed, the official said.

He said further details were awaited.

TAGS
Anantnag Anantnag encounter Jammu and Kashmir encounter Jammu and Kashmir kashmir encounter
