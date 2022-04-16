STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer approaches stage during NCP chief Sharad Pawar's speech at farmers' meet in Jalna, detained

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had come to the area to review the working of the Vasantada Sugar Institute at Pathwarwala village.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALNA: A farmer who tried to come on to the stage while NCP chief Sharad Pawar was addressing a farmers' meeting in Ambad in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Saturday was detained, a police official said.

Pawar had come to the area to review the working of the Vasantada Sugar Institute (VSI) at Pathwarwala village.

It is not known why the farmer tried to go onto the stage and he was being questioned, the official added.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said Marathwada was the centre of the sugarcane sector and VSI would provide skill training and seeds to increase production.

