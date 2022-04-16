Hawking place not for storing stuff overnight: SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has said in a recent order that hawkers have no right to say that they may be permitted to keep their goods and wares at the place of hawking overnight. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice MR Shah and Justice BV Nagarathna. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by a hawker operating in Sarojini Nagar Market in New Delhi, challenging a Delhi High Court order.

“The prayer before the high court was that the petitioner, a hawker in Sarojini Nagar Market, be permitted to leave his goods and wares at the place of hawking overnight. The prayer has been rightly rejected by the high court. Any hawker can be permitted to hawk in the market only as per the hawking policy.

The petitioner, being a hawker, has no right to insist that he may be permitted to keep his goods and wares at the place where he is hawking overnight. We are in complete agreement with the view taken by the high court. The concerned authority must act as per the hawking policy.” The order was passed on April 11.

The hawker, Madan Lal, had sought directions from the high court to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to grant him permission to leave his goods and wares overnight at the spot he carries out his hawking business during the day. The high court had noted that the prayer sought by the hawker goes against the concept of hawking to permit him occupying any given area on a permanent basis.

“The whole concept of hawking is that the hawker comes to the allotted/demarcated area during the hours of hawking with his or her goods and wares, undertakes the activity of hawking and leaves the area along with his or her goods and wares at the end of the hawking period. In fact, in respect of mobile hawkers even this much is not permitted,” the high court had said.