'Increase in reporting of crime cases good sign': Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said that increase in the reporting of crime is a good sign and it reflects an increased faith in the system by the people.

Published: 16th April 2022 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Saturday said that increase in the reporting of crime is a good sign and it reflects an increased faith in the system by the people.

"This is a good thing that awareness is increasing. The rise in the reporting of crime is a good sign. It shows that people's faith in the system is growing," he said.

Satyarthi was delivering a lecture on ‘Justice for Every Child, Role of Police and Civil Society', organised at the Rajasthan Police Academy on the occasion of Rajasthan Police Foundation Day.

He said that many crimes go unreported, and children, in particular, are scared to confide in anyone if they face harassment.

Satyarthi said that a child-friendly atmosphere should be promoted in the country and religions should also be more child-friendly.

"There should be such an atmosphere in the country as when the trouble strikes, a Hindu girl can enter a mosque and be assured of her safety by a maulvi. Similarly, if a Muslim girl finds herself in trouble, she should be able to seek help in a temple, and priest should worship her like he worships goddess Durga," he said.

Satyarthi said that police are the first face of governance and they have a stricter moral responsibility than mentioned in their manual.

Citing a study, Satyarthi said that the injured who were given good initial treatment by doctors and police felt safer, whereas those that were met with unkindness, feared they will not survive.

He said that police play an important role in upholding the dignity of the Constitution through their conduct.

DGP M L Lather said that the time it takes to solve cases lodged under POCSO Act has come down in the state, with many even resulting in awarding of death penalty.

Earlier in the day, State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inspected a parade on the RPA ground and honoured award-winning police personnel.

He also addressed the police personnel after inspecting the parade and said that a police officer should ensure the protection of life, property, and honour of people.

Gehlot said that the state government has taken effective decisions towards strengthening and modernising of the police force.

"Several steps have also been taken to increase the efficiency of the police. There is no shortage of resources," he said.

