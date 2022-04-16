STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K Rajputs in panic after targeted killing 

On Wednesday evening, militants shot dead 50-year-old Satish Kumar Singh, a Kashmiri Rajput Hindu and a driver by profession near his residence in Karan village of Kulgam. 

Published: 16th April 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The killing of a Rajput driver by militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district has triggered panic among the community while Kashmiri Pandit groups continue to be in concerned over recent targetted attacks on Hindus and Pandits in Valley. Thakur Jagdish Singh said the Kashmiri Rajput Hindus have been living in Kakran village of Kulgam for decades.

About eight Kashmiri Rajput Hindu families have been living in Kulgam from decades. “We never faced any problem from the majority community. There was always communal harmony among us. We had never lived in fear till today. But now after the killing of one of our community members, we are scared,” said Jagdish, a Kashmiri Rajput Hindu.

On Wednesday evening, militants shot dead 50-year-old Satish Kumar Singh, a Kashmiri Rajput Hindu and a driver by profession near his residence in Karan village of Kulgam. In a series of targeted attacks by militants in the recent past, Kashmiri Rajput Hindu has been killed while a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper and four migrant labourers have been injured. Almost all of these targeted attacks have taken place in south Kashmir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Rajputs Kulgam Jammu Jammu Kashmir
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp