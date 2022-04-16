J&K Rajputs in panic after targeted killing 

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The killing of a Rajput driver by militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district has triggered panic among the community while Kashmiri Pandit groups continue to be in concerned over recent targetted attacks on Hindus and Pandits in Valley. Thakur Jagdish Singh said the Kashmiri Rajput Hindus have been living in Kakran village of Kulgam for decades.

About eight Kashmiri Rajput Hindu families have been living in Kulgam from decades. “We never faced any problem from the majority community. There was always communal harmony among us. We had never lived in fear till today. But now after the killing of one of our community members, we are scared,” said Jagdish, a Kashmiri Rajput Hindu.

On Wednesday evening, militants shot dead 50-year-old Satish Kumar Singh, a Kashmiri Rajput Hindu and a driver by profession near his residence in Karan village of Kulgam. In a series of targeted attacks by militants in the recent past, Kashmiri Rajput Hindu has been killed while a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper and four migrant labourers have been injured. Almost all of these targeted attacks have taken place in south Kashmir.