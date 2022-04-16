Lebanon finalising  importing 50,000 tons of wheat from India

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lebanon, which was largely dependent on Ukraine for wheat imports, has been struggling to procure wheat since the outbreak of the conflict following the Russian invasion. It is facing a food security crisis at present.

The government of Lebanon has been in touch with India and is in the process of finalising the procurement of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from India, which will last them one month.

"Traditionally wheat imports were in the hands of the private sector in Lebanon. However, now the government has decided to purchase it on its own. We have shared all the relevant information that they needed from our end as we are in a position to provide wheat (as there is stock),’’ Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan told TNIE.

Lebanon is also reeling under an acute economic crisis since 2019, so paying for the wheat is a challenge for them. Nearly 75 per cent of the population is living below the poverty line and buying even a loaf of bread is also becoming increasingly difficult for them. The government has been subsidising the cost of wheat.

"The kind of soft wheat that we produce in India, matches the requirement in Lebanon. Once they finalise it from their end, we will facilitate them to take it forward,’’ Dr Khan added.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam has said that while they are in the process of finalising wheat import from India, they are also hopeful of having more collaborations with India.

"India is our friend. The Indian Ambassador in Beirut has addressed all our queries regarding wheat and we are hoping to fortify our trade ties in sectors like technology and agriculture,’’ said Amin Salam, while addressing members of the Indian Consulate in Beirut recently.

Salam went further to add that India was an ally and they would like to have economic and geopolitical ties with them. Meanwhile, due to the economic crisis, Lebanon’s wheat importers (there are 12) haven’t placed any new orders globally.

Years of financial mismanagement, rampant corruption, and the pandemic have taken a toll on Lebanon’s economy and now the country faces food insecurity.

Nearly 75 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line. The Beirut Blast in August 2020 (that happened due to a shipment of ammonium nitrate catching fire killing 200 people), led to the destruction of wheat silos which stored 100,000 tonnes of grain.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), food prices in Lebanon have increased by 1000 per cent in two years. This hyperinflation and food shortage has been compounded by the fuel crises.