MP CM announces Khargone rebuilding plan: 10 houses damaged by rioters to be fully rebuilt

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two days after announcing that the houses and properties damaged by rioters in communal-violence-hit Khargone town will be rebuilt by the government, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday shared details of the rebuilding plan.

"There is complete peace now in Khargone. We've finalised the rebuilding plan for houses/properties destroyed and damaged by the rioters during the communal violence in the town. Ten houses that have been fully damaged will be rebuilt with government support. As many as 70 houses which have been partially damaged will be repaired with government help," the CM announced in Bhopal on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Trio jailed for a month booked for burning two-wheelers in MP during Ram Navami violence!

"All those who've lost their livelihood due to the recent violence too will be helped by the government. So far 16 such people have been identified and the government has decided to help these people retain their livelihood and start their lives afresh. We'll compensate everyone who has suffered loss by the violence. None of the families who've suffered losses due to the violence will be left alone, the government will compensate their entire loss. First, the government will compensate for their loss, but later the loss/damage will be recovered from the rioters," the CM announced after holding a review meeting on the Khargone situation.

Meanwhile, the state's home minister Narottam Mishra, when questioned by scribes in Bhopal, about the bulldozing of "illegal properties" of families planning to move the Court, said "action is only being taken [demolition of properties] against properties which have been constructed illegally in violation of municipal norms and rules. Whatever has been done by us has been done only after proper legal opinion/clearance. If they [families of rioters] also want to take legal recourse, there is nothing wrong in it."