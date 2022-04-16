PM opens Gujarat hospital built by Patels

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Better health facilities are not limited to only treatment of diseases; they also encourage social justice, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat, via video-conferencing on Friday.

Speaking after dedicating the 200-bed facility to the nation, the PM said, “When cheap and best treatment is available to the poor, his faith in the system is strengthened. If they get freedom from worrying over the cost of treatment, they work hard to get out of poverty with more determination.”

The first charitable multi-speciality hospital in Kutch region has been built by Bhuj Leva Patel community with help from donors in India and abroad. This is Modi’s third outreach to the powerful Patel community in poll-bound Gujarat in recent days.