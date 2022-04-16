Police refute claims that infant died due to cops stopping traffic in Kalyandurg

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Refuting allegations that an eight-month-old infant died due to the delay in taking her to the hospital as police stopped their vehicle in the traffic to clear the convey of the Minister KV Usha Sri Charan, in Kalyandurg on Friday, Anantapur district superintendent of police Fakeerappa Kagineli said there is no truth in the reports.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Kagineli said, in view of the adverse reports defaming the police and holding them responsible for the death of the eight-month-old infant, the police officials have checked the CCTV footage to ascertain the facts.

He said the parents with the infant started from Cherlopalli village near Kairevu in Settur Mandal at 6:10 pm on the bike and were seen at Brahmaiah Gudi Check Post near the Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Usha Sri Charan’s house at 6:36 pm and had entered RDT Hospital in Kalyandurg at 6:48 pm. They registered the name of the infant in RDT OP at 6:50 pm. The infant died at 7:18 pm and they staged a dharna on the road at 8:15 pm.

Fakeerappa said that from Cherlopalle to the RDT hospital distance is around 20 km and it took the infant’s parents 38 minutes to reach there. The road is not a national highway but a rural road. “If they were stopped and delayed by the police, how did they arrive at the hospital in such a short time. People should think about it,” he stressed.

Urging the people not to believe such fabricated reports and propaganda, the district police chief said an in-depth inquiry is being done into the incident and technical evidence has been gathered. “Some elements are trying to create unrest by spreading baseless reports and people should be wary of it,” he said and warned such elements, resorting to mudslinging against the police department and trying to create a law and order issue, of legal action.