SGPC asks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to apologise for violating 'maryada'

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The SGPC has asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to seek an apology from the Sikh community for allegedly violating the ‘maryada' of the Guru's house by visiting it under the influence of liquor.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee demanded apology days after SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on Thursday accused Chief Minister Mann of visiting Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda under the influence of liquor, an allegation strongly denied as “false and baseless” by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The apex gurdwara body SGPC demanded apology from the CM saying that his visit in an alleged inebriated state was a violation of 'Sikh maryada' (code of conduct) and against the reverence of the Guru's house.

In a joint statement, SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh, junior vice-president Surinder Singh and general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli said, "Punjab CM forgetting the reverence of the Guru's house is not only an insult to the constitutional post but it is also the height of immorality."

"Bhagwant Mann should immediately apologise to the Sikh world and should take care of the Sikh sentiments and the 'maryada' of the Guru's house," they added.

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, meanwhile on Saturday, said he has filed a police complaint against Punjab CM Mann.

"Filed Police complaint against Punjab CM @BhagwantMann for Entering Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in Drunk Condition. I request @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd to take action on my complaint," said Bagga in a tweet.

The Punjab police had recently booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Bagga, who had been attacking Kejriwal over his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film, on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation following a complaint by an AAP leader.