STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SGPC asks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to apologise for violating 'maryada'

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, meanwhile on Saturday, said he has filed a police complaint against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Published: 16th April 2022 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The SGPC has asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to seek an apology from the Sikh community for allegedly violating the ‘maryada' of the Guru's house by visiting it under the influence of liquor.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee demanded apology days after SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on Thursday accused Chief Minister Mann of visiting Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda under the influence of liquor, an allegation strongly denied as “false and baseless” by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The apex gurdwara body SGPC demanded apology from the CM saying that his visit in an alleged inebriated state was a violation of 'Sikh maryada' (code of conduct) and against the reverence of the Guru's house.

In a joint statement, SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh, junior vice-president Surinder Singh and general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli said, "Punjab CM forgetting the reverence of the Guru's house is not only an insult to the constitutional post but it is also the height of immorality."

"Bhagwant Mann should immediately apologise to the Sikh world and should take care of the Sikh sentiments and the 'maryada' of the Guru's house," they added.

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, meanwhile on Saturday, said he has filed a police complaint against Punjab CM Mann.

"Filed Police complaint against Punjab CM @BhagwantMann for Entering Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in Drunk Condition. I request @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd to take action on my complaint," said Bagga in a tweet.

The Punjab police had recently booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Bagga, who had been attacking Kejriwal over his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film, on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation following a complaint by an AAP leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SGPC Punjab ​CM Punjab Bhagwant Mann
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp