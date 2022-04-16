STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shatrughan Sinha wins Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll for TMC, BJP finishes second

Shatrughan Sinha bagged 6,56,358 votes while Agnimitra Paul managed to garner 3,53,149, according to Election Commission website.

Published: 16th April 2022 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

ASANSOL: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday won the Asansol Lok Sabha by-poll for the TMC, outsmarting his nearest rival, BJP's Agnimitra Paul, by a huge margin of 3,03,209 votes.

Sinha bagged 6,56,358 votes while Paul managed to garner 3,53,149, according to Election Commission website.

CPI(M)'s Partha Mukherjee pocketed 90,412 votes and Prasenjit Puitandy of the Congress collected 15,035.

The TMC leader said he was "grateful to Asansol people and party supremo Mamata Banerjee for this victory".

Paul, on the other hand, said she "humbly accepts people's mandate".

"We have to prepare for 2024 parliamentary polls taking this verdict into account," she added.

Bypoll to Asansol, held on April 12, was necessitated after Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP and joined the TMC last September.

In 2019, the BJP had won the seat, with Supriyo defeating TMC's Moon Moon Sen by a margin of 1.97 lakh votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnimitra Paul Shatrughan Sinha Asansol Lok Sabha Bypoll TMC
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp