STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Want to contribute my Rajya Sabha salary for education of daughters of farmers: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan, one of India's greatest spinners, was last month elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.

Published: 16th April 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary for the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers. Harbhajan, one of India's greatest spinners, was last month elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.

"As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I've joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Harbhajan has always been associated with various philanthropic activities throughout his playing days. The 41-year-old Harbhajan, who retired from all forms of cricket in December last year, was one of the five candidates nominated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upper house in March this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harbhajan Singh Rajya Sabha Harbhajan RS salary Farmers welfare
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp