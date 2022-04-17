STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 injured in fire at marriage venue in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

The incident occurred at Shikarpura Piparia village on Sunday morning, Patera police station in-charge Shyam Bihari Mishra said.

Published: 17th April 2022 03:59 PM

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DAMOH: At least 12 persons, including three children, were injured on Sunday in a fire that broke out at a house hosting a wedding in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said.

He said the blaze erupted when a man is taking out petrol from a motorcycle.

It spread to the area where food was being cooked for the marriage ceremony.

At least 12 persons, most of them women besides two toddlers and a four-year-old girl, sustained burn injuries.

They were admitted to the Damoh district hospital, Mishra added.

