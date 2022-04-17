STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cong is dead horse, only Arvind Kejriwal can challenge BJP at national level: AAP

Raghav Chadha said the Congress neither has a future nor can it give a future to Indians. "Anything multiplied to zero is zero," he said.

Published: 17th April 2022 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress is a "dead horse" and there is no point in flogging it, the AAP said on Saturday after poll strategist Prashant Kishor attended the grand old party's meeting presided over by Sonia Gandhi and also expressed his readiness to join it.

Fresh from its stupendous victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also projected its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as the "only" challenger to the BJP at the national level.

"There is no point in flogging a dead horse. The Congress is a dead horse," AAP's newly elected Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha told PTI in a message, when asked for his comment on Kishor's participation in the Congress meeting.

He said the Congress neither has a future nor can it give a future to Indians. "Anything multiplied to zero is zero," Chadha said.

The AAP MP said that his party's victory in the Punjab assembly polls has shown that Kejriwal's model of governance and politics of work is "scalable".

"There is only person who can take on the might of the BJP's election machine, and that person is Arvind Kejriwal," Chadha said, adding "Kejriwal has got what it takes to challenge the BJP at the national level."

With the Congress reeling from a string of defeats, poll strategist Kishor on Saturday gave a detailed presentation to its top brass at a meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi on the way forward for the 2024 general elections, while expressing readiness to join the party.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said a decision on Kishor's suggestions, including on whether he will join the party, will be known in a week.

There had been intense speculation in the past too on the possibility of Kishor joining the Congress including before the recent assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders were present at the four-hour meeting at the Congress president's 10, Janpath residence that discussed the party's strategy for upcoming assembly polls and the next Lok Sabha election.

According to sources, Kishor told the select gathering that he is ready to join the Congress "without any expectations" and does not want anything but his plan should be implemented to help strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Venugopal told reporters after the meeting that a group will be set up to discuss the suggestions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress AAP Rahul Gandhi Prashant Kishor Sonia Gandhi BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp