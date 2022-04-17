Death toll due to rain and thunderstorm in Assam rise to 14, over 21,000 people affected

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Over 21,000 people in 12 districts were affected as rains accompanied by thunderstorms, continue to pound Assam.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), six more deaths were caused by storms and lightning in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 14.

The deaths were reported in Dibrugarh, Baksa and Tinsukia districts. The previous eight deaths had occurred in Dibrugarh, Barpeta and Goalpara districts.

Two persons died due to the uprooting of trees and thunderstorms in Baksa. The victims were identified as Pinku Das and Ame Muchahary.

In Dibrugarh, the storm claimed the life of one Rupeswar Konch. Similarly in neighbouring Tinsukia, three persons, Rina Thapa, Rahul Hajong and Tukheswar Sonowal, died in the storm.

Over 12,000 kutcha and concrete houses were also damaged. The rains and thunderstorms affected 34 institutions in 12 districts, the ASDMA added.

Apart from Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh were also experiencing heavy rainfall. Hundreds of houses were damaged in Meghalaya a few days ago.

The Guwahati-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the Indian Meteorological Department predicted that the rains would continue over isolated places in Assam.

“Moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India due to strong low-level southerly/southwesterly winds is very likely to continue during April 17,” the RMC said.

“Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Northeast region. Thunderstorm/Lightning with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is also expected over isolated places of Assam…” it added.