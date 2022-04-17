STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Don't be andhbhakts': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hails minister Nitin Raut's book on Ambedkar

Asking people to follow the legendary jurist and social reformer's followings in the true spirit and to spread it to all, Thackeray said, unfortunately, there was a wave of 'andhbhakts' at the moment.

Published: 17th April 2022 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | ANI)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NAGPUR Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that people should spread the teachings of their gods in the right way rather than becoming "andhbhakts" (blind illogical followers). He was speaking after virtually releasing state minister Nitin Raut's book 'Ambedkar on Population Policy'.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar's thoughts guide us and show us the way forward. He not only framed the Constitution but also told us the obstacles that may come up and how to overcome them," he said.

Asking people to follow the legendary jurist and social reformer's followings in the true spirit and to spread it to all, Thackeray said, unfortunately, there was a wave of "andhbhakts" at the moment. "The true follower will understand the teaching of his God and spread it to all. The blind follower will only praise superficially and then sometimes change his affection," the CM added.

Thackeray praised Raut for coming up with a well-researched book, while the latter said the MVA government in the state must implement suggestions given by Babasaheb Ambedkar and initiate welfare programmes based on them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray BR Ambedkar Nitin Raut Andhbhakts
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp