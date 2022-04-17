STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ideology of appeasement responsible for communal riots: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the clashes in the north-west Delhi locality are under investigation and all should wait for the outcome.

Published: 17th April 2022 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after Jahangirpuri violence in in the national capital, the BJP on Sunday said the "ideology of appeasement" pursued over the last 70 years is responsible for the communal riots across the country.

Taking on opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, over their joint statement expressing deep concern over the recent incidents of hate speech and communal violence, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said this “selective politics” of opposition is harmful for the country.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Patra said the clashes in the north-west Delhi locality are under investigation and all should wait for the outcome.

"But, at the same time, we would like to say that a joint statement was issued by Sonia Gandhi along with other opposition leaders yesterday. This selective politics of some opposition leaders is not appropriate for the country, it is harmful for the country," he said.

“Sonia Gandhi in this letter talked about the ideology…today, question arises which ideology leads to such riots in the country. There is only one ideology from the last seventy years, and its name is ideology of appeasement," Patra said, adding "this policy and politics of appeasement" is very unfortunate.

Clashes had erupted between Hindus and Muslims during a religious procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, injured.

Stones were hurled by the warring groups and some vehicles were set on fire.

Additional police contingents were rushed to the troubled neighbourhood and other communally sensitive areas after the clashes.

Patra, who was accompanied by the BJP's Delhi unit chief Aadesh Gupta, alleged chief minister Arvind Kejriwal does nothing and only creates a buzz over action against corruption.

“An atmosphere was created in Delhi as if Arvind Kejriwal ji was trying to fight a big fight against corruption. You will be surprised to know that the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officers said that there is no record of all the calls received on 1031, the anti-corruption helpline,” Patra said, adding the helpline was closed down and not a single person was found guilty.

Gupta levelled a slew of corruption allegations against the AAP government and its minister Satyendra Jain, and claimed the ruling party in Delhi is indulging in corruption in the Jal Board, Delhi Transport Corporation and others departments.

“Jain is a milch cow and therefore Kejriwal is keeping him close,” Gupta alleged.

TAGS
BJP Sambit Patra Communal Riots
