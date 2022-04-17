STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Noida is state's crown like Kashmir is India's: Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta

BJP leaders Mahesh Sharma and Pankaj Singh also joined him in the programme along with Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, Principal General Manager Rajeev Tyagi, among others.

Published: 17th April 2022 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta

Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NOIDA: Noida is Uttar Pradesh's crown like Kashmir is India's crown, state cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said on Sunday, as he inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 100 crore for the public here.

Gupta, the industrial development minister, was here to participate in the 46th foundation day of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA).

BJP leaders Mahesh Sharma and Pankaj Singh also joined him in the programme along with Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, Principal General Manager Rajeev Tyagi, among others. "The way Kashmir, which is called as paradise on earth, is a crown for India similarly, Noida is Uttar Pradesh's crown. Today, projects worth around Rs 108 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stone laid for several project. Everbody in the state feels a pro-industry environment has been created under chief minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. UP is the best destination for industries and investment," the minister said.

Gupta said that Noida has good infrastructure for industries and investment and now focus is on improving the situation even more. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted that altogether 81 development projects were dedicated to the people on Sunday - 37 of them inaugurated and foundation stones laid for 44 of them.

Principal GM Rajeev Tyagi said the development projects included works and repairs on roads, pathways, drainages, public toilets, baraat ghar, green cover, among others.

"The projects inaugurated by the minister mainly included the newly constructed cow shelter site near Shani Mandir in front of Sector-14A and the newly constructed Noida entrance near Kalindi Kunj," Tyagi said.

The cow shelter has been constructed at a cost of Rs 6.99 crore in 13.12 acres of land with a capacity to house 1,000 cows, while the construction of the Noida entrance sign cost Rs 3.23 crore, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida New Okhla Industrial Development Authority Uttar Pradesh Kashmir Noida Kashmir Nand Gopal Gupta
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp