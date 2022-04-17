STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sangh is competitor to nobody but ally in welfare of religion and nation: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Published: 17th April 2022 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the Sangh is not a competitor to anyone but an ally to various organisations, institutions and individuals working for the welfare of religion and the nation.

He was speaking during the concluding session of the RSS affiliated think-tank Prajna Pravah's Akhil Bharatiya Chintan Baithak (All India brainstorming meeting) in Bhopal on Sunday. Apart from Bhagwat, several academicians and intellectuals, including vice-chancellors of various universities and eminent historians and economists, participated in the two-day meet.

"Sangh is not a competitor to anyone but an ally to various organisations, institutions and individuals working for the welfare of religion and the nation," a press release quoted Bhagwat as saying. He called upon everyone to build a greater humanity by cooperating with each other in a systematic way.

Truth, compassion, purity and diligence are the basic qualities of all Indian religions, he said, adding, "Dharma is protected by its conduct. Our virtues and religion are our wealth and weapons."

Ekatma Manav Darshan Anusandhan Evam Vikas Pratishthan president Mahesh Chandra Sharma, who talked about Hindutva and politics, said, "Ours is not geographical, but geo-cultural nationalism. If the political nation-building of the world is to be humanised, then its Hinduisation (Hindukaran) is necessary."

The Constitution needs refinement and not an award or boycott, he said. "While Indianising democracy, we should make efforts towards establishing 'Dharma Rajya'," Sharma added. RSS leader Ram Madhav said Hindutva is not a way of life but a vision of life.

Hinduism is reaching different countries through various spiritual organisations and its attraction among people is increasing day-by-day, he said. Hinduism gives a holistic solution to the current global problems, be it environmental, health or technology-related, Madhav added.

The release said that Prajna Pravah holds such meetings regularly with the aim of discussing socio-cultural topics.

