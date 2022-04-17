STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

A man and his wife were killed here allegedly by their nephew after they intervened in an argument between him and his wife.

Published: 17th April 2022 05:34 PM

Blood

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BAHRAICH: A man and his wife were killed here allegedly by their nephew after they intervened in an argument between him and his wife, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Chandwapur village in Payagpur area on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Shyam Manohar (48) and his wife Shyama Devi (41), they said.

The accused, Inder, is on the run, the police said.

Manohar and his wife intervened in an argument between Inder and his wife.

Angered by this, Inder attacked them with a spade, said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar.

Manohar died on the spot.

His wife was rushed to a hospital from where she was referred to Lucknow but she died on the way, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Inder and three others on the basis of a complaint filed by Manohar's son Nanbabu, the police said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, they said.

