STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Enraged over son's marriage, man stabs daughter-in-law, two more women

Enraged over his son's marriage, a man stabbed his daughter-in-law, her mother and sister here, police said on Sunday.

Published: 17th April 2022 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Enraged over his son's marriage, a man stabbed his daughter-in-law, her mother and sister here, police said on Sunday.

They said a case was registered and the accused arrested.

"One Anwar, a resident of Gaughat area in Thakurganj, was angry with the marriage of his son Salman who reportedly married the woman of his choice against the wishes of the father," Station House Officer (SHO), Thakurganj Police station, Harishankar Chandra said.

"On Saturday evening, Anwar went to the house of Salman's in-laws. He started an argument there which escalated and he attacked Salman's wife Nida (22), her mother Zarina (50) and her sister Nadiya (20) with a knife," Chandra said.

A police team reached the spot minutes after the incident and rushed the injured women to a hospital.

The woman suffered stab injuries and cuts in the attack.

Their condition remains critical, the SHO said.

A police team tracked and arrested Anwar and also recovered the knife used by him to attack the women, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Crime Uttar Pradesh Murder
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp