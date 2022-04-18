STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Activists protest outside Thane Municipal Corporation against manual scavenging

Protesters from Muse Foundation and Shramik Janata Sangh asked the TMC to deploy jet pumps and other such machines as alternatives.

Manual Scavenging

By PTI

THANE: Several activists protested outside the Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday demanding an end to manual scavenging as well as adequate compensation to the kin of those who had died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

They submitted a memorandum to senior officials of the civic body demanding that a survey be conducted on manual scavenging within the next two months.

Protesters from Muse Foundation and Shramik Janata Sangh asked the TMC to deploy jet pumps and other such machines as alternatives.

