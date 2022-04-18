STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Appeasement’ reason for communal clashes: BJP

Taking on opposition leaders over their joint statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said this “selective politics” of opposition is harmful for the country. 

Published: 18th April 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leaders of 13 opposition parties issued a joint statement against the communal clashed happening in various parts of the country, the BJP on Sunday said the “ideology of appeasement” pursued over the last 70 years is responsible for the communal riots across the country.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Patra said the clashes in the north-west Delhi locality on Saturday night are under investigation and all should wait for the outcome.

“But, at the same time, we would like to say that a joint statement was issued by Sonia Gandhi along with other opposition leaders yesterday. This selective politics of some opposition leaders is not appropriate for the country, it is harmful for the country,” he said.

“Sonia Gandhi in this letter talked about the ideology today, question arises which ideology leads to such riots in the country. There is only one ideology from the last seventy years, and its name is ideology of appeasement,” Patra said, adding “this policy and politics of appeasement” is very unfortunate. 

Comments

