Big FinMin shakeup likely as Seth takes ill

The government of India is reportedly looking for a new Secretary for the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in the finance ministry.

Published: 18th April 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth. (Photo| Twitter)

By Shahid Faridi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government of India is reportedly looking for a new Secretary for the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in the finance ministry. Ajay Seth, the 1987-batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer who currently holds this charge, has reportedly been detected with a serious illness. He is undergoing treatment. The government has given temporary charge of the DEA to Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj till the end of this month.

Sources, however, said Seth is not likely to be back in office by April 30. The government has, therefore, started looking for a full-time Secretary, DEA. Bajaj, who holds the temporary charge of the office is a strong contender for the post. He had held this post before being replaced by Seth.

Highly placed sources said Seth is admitted in a top hospital in Delhi after late diagnosis of a serious illness. Seth’s absence would lead to a big shakeup in the finance ministry. There is a long list of hopefuls for the two top posts in the ministry.

According to sources, if Bajaj is confirmed as the new DEA Secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), may be given the post of Revenue Secretary.

