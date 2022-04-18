STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader Anupam Hazra calls for introspection as party's three West Bengal committee members quit

Hazra made the comments in a social media post after Murshidabad BJP MLA Gourishankar Ghosh stepped down as general secretary of the state unit on Sunday

Published: 18th April 2022 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Anupam Hazra

BJP leader Anupam Hazra (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra on Sunday said its West Bengal leadership should analyse and introspect reasons behind the resignation of three state committee members, and wondered whether old-timers were not feeling comfortable any more in the decision-making panel.

Hazra made the comments in a social media post after Murshidabad BJP MLA Gourishankar Ghosh stepped down as general secretary of the state unit on Sunday along with state working committee members Bani Ganguly and Dipankar Choudhury.

The three alleged that they were overlooked while making policy decisions by the party on political issues.

The development comes a day after the ruling Trinamool Congress steamrolled its way to victory in two by-polls as Shatrughan Sinha handed a crushing defeat to BJP's Agnimitra Paul in Asansol, while Babul Supriyo humbled CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim in Ballygunge.

Hazra said Gourishankar Ghosh was a good organiser, who kept BJP's flag flying in the state. "But, why people like him are no more interested to be a part of the state committee? This has to be analysed," he said.

In his resignation letter, Ghosh said the state and district committees of the BJP have "failed to address the organisational weaknesses, which were the main reasons behind our poor show in all recent polls".

BJP MP Saumitra Khan had on Saturday said the party's loss in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly seat by-polls was expected, as the state unit is led by "inexperienced leaders bereft of any political maturity".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupam Hazra BJP West Bengal BJP Gourishankar Ghosh Bengal BJP panel Bani Ganguly Dipankar Choudhury
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp