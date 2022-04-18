STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI now part of Interpol's anti-child abuse database

Sources in the agency said the CBI recently joined a select group of agencies of 67 countries that are connected to the database.

Published: 18th April 2022 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has joined the international child sexual exploitation database of Interpol, a move which will bolster its fight against sex abuse of minors and help in identification of victims and abusers using sophisticated analytics software, officials said.

Sources in the agency said the CBI recently joined a select group of agencies of 67 countries that are connected to the database.

Interpol database on paedophiles and disseminators of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the internet relies on multi-media from various countries which are analysed based on a specialised "image comparison software" to identify the victim and the accused from photos and videos, they said.

Once the national central bureau of a country, the CBI in the case of India, gets that information they proceed against them according to local laws.

The Interpol mechanism takes help from financial institutions, internet service providers and software developers, besides cross-sector partners, in tracking CSAM and shutting down illegal distribution channels.

The database with over 2.7 million images and videos on an average helps in the identification of seven abuse victims across globe every day with over 27,000 victims and over 12,000 abusers identified so far, the Interpol website states.

The tool not only helps sharing of information among various investigation officers but also avoids "duplication of effort and saves precious time" as it tells the investigators if the images have already been identified in another country.

The CBI had last year cracked a major network of paedophiles and distributors of CSAM who were selling the illicit content on social media for just Rs 10 for 60 videos with payments received through Paytm.

Code-named Operation Carbon, the agency's coordinated operation had unmasked 51 social media groups comprising 5,700 offenders having five lakh social media messages and 10 lakh suspected CSAM video messages.

Using artificial intelligence, the agency filtered through the identity of victims to assess if a message will fall in the category of CSAM or adult porn, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Anti Child Abuse Database Interpol
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp