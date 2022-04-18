STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Amit Shah for early resolution of Naga issue

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urging him to implement the two agreements signed between the central government and the Naga groups for resolving the Naga issue.

Chowdhury said the late Rajiv Gandhi had offered to hold unconditional talks with Naga insurgents over three decades ago and the negotiations started in 1997.

"At present, we have two official agreements between the central government and Naga insurgents -- the framework agreement signed at the residence of Prime Minister on August 3, 2015 between R N Ravi, Interlocutor, and Th. Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN (IM), and the agreed points signed between R N Ravi and the working committee of six factions of Naga Nation Political Groups (NNPGs) on November 17, 2017," he said.

"Stakeholders, after consideration of the agreed points, are demanding for implementation of the agreements. In view of the above, I request you to kindly implement the above mentioned agreements so that the Nagaland issue is resolved," Chowdhury said in his letter to Shah.

He also said that Governor Ravi, in his address to the Nagaland Assembly in February 2021, had declared that the talks have concluded.

"Thereafter, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio moved a resolution demanding resumption of talks instead of endorsing the implementation of agreements. This is what we call a flip-flop," the Congress leader alleged.

The Naga issue has been pending for long and peace talks have been stuck over some matters.

The Centre has been holding peace talks with various factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the Naga National Political Groups for resolution to the Naga issue and bringing peace to Nagaland.

