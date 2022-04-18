STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I don't interfere in Prashant Kishor's decisions though I have good relationship with him: Nitish

“Which political party or group he works for is his choice. At one time, he also worked for the BJP,” the Bihar Chief Minister said, referring to Kishor.

Published: 18th April 2022 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday refused to make any comment on the decisions of political strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently held a meeting with some top leaders of the Congress in New Delhi.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of his weekly 'Janata Darbar', Nitish said he had a good relationship with Kishor. “I don't interfere in his political decisions even though I have a good relationship with him,” he said.

Kishor had met Nitish during the latter's visit to Delhi in February this year, stirring up speculation about Nitish being projected as a formidable candidate of the opposition parties for the President's post.

Nitish immediately refuted the report and said that it was a courtesy meeting with Kishor and nothing else. Nitish told the media that everybody was aware which political party he was associated with.

“Which political party or group he works for is his choice. At one time he also worked for the BJP,” the Bihar Chief Minister said.

ALSO READ | Congress veterans divided over PK’s entry

When asked about the results of the Bochaha bypoll, Nitish said the outcome hardly mattered. “The result of the byelection hardly matters as it will have no impact on the government,” he added.

He noted that the NDA had won both the seats in the byelections held for Tarapur (Munger) and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats. In contrast, the NDA (BJP) lost to the RJD in the Bochaha byelection.

“The BJP is analysing the reason for the defeat of the party candidate in the Bochaha bypoll,” Nitish said, adding that the leaders of the NDA constituents had campaigned in favour of the candidate.

On Sunday, Nitish had said that the people's will was supreme. “Janata malik hai. Jise chahe vote de (People's will is supreme. It all depends on them who to vote for),” he added.

Responding to a query, Nitish said that the ministers of his cabinet would be taken to task if they issue controversial statements hurting the religious sentiments of people in the state.

"You inform me if anybody (read ministers) makes any controversial remarks. I will take him/her to task,” he asserted.

