STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INS Vikrant: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya quizzed for three hours in cheating case

Kirit Somaiya had denied the allegations of misappropriating the money raised to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier from being scrapped in 2014.

Published: 18th April 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Monday quizzed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for almost three hours in connection with the INS Vikrant funds misappropriation case, an official said.

Somaiya reached the Police Commissioner's office in south Mumbai at 11 AM.

He left the commissioner's office shortly after 2 PM during which the EOW recorded his statement.

The official said that the EOW may call Somaiya again for questioning.

Somaiya had denied the allegations of misappropriating the money raised to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier from being scrapped in 2014.

Earlier, the EOW had issued summons to Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya, a day after the Somaiya senior's pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court on April 11.

Based on a complaint lodged by an ex-serviceman, the Trombay police on April 7 registered an FIR against the Somaiyas for allegedly misappropriating about Rs 57 crore collected through crowdfunding to save decommissioned INS Vikrant from being scrapped and converted into a museum.

The Bombay High Court on April 13 granted interim protection from arrest to Kirit Somaiya.

A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai had directed Kirit Somaiya to cooperate with the police's probe into the case and asked him to "report to the investigation officer in the case for four days, beginning from April 18, between 11 am and 2 pm."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INS VIkrant BJP Kirit Somaiya
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp