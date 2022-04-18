STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locals are friendly and supportive, feel secure, say migrants in Kashmir

Notwithstanding the targeted attacks by militants, workers hailing from other states vouch for the hospitality of locals which they say make them feel secure in Kashmir.

Published: 18th April 2022 07:55 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Notwithstanding the targeted attacks by militants, workers hailing from other states vouch for the hospitality of locals which they say make them feel secure in Kashmir. Mangal Singh, a carpenter from Punjab, said he has been coming to Srinagar for the last 20 years. “In all these years, I did not confront any problem or any issue. People give proper respect. There has never been any occasion when I felt any hatred from them,” he said.

Another migrant from Punjab, Mohan Singh said he has been living alone for more than a decade in Pulwama. “I have been working here from last 12-13 years. I never faced any problem. In fact, everybody here is friendly. I live alone and feel secure. I never felt scared,” said the merchant from Gurdaspur who runs a cloth shop at Rajpora Chowk.

The Kashmir Valley has seen a series of attacks on migrant workers this month. Two migrant workers from Punjab and as many from Bihar were shot at and injured by militants at Pulwama in south Kashmir. Security agencies have stepped up patrolling in the areas where the migrant workers reside and go for work. Night patrolling has been started in these areas to thwart militant attacks.

A domestic helper, Sujata from Bihar also said she never faced threat in her nine years in Pulwama. “People are very welcoming.  I never faced any problem. In fact, locals have been very helpful,” she said.
Mohammad Ishfaq from Uttar Pradesh said he has been working at Chandigam in Pulwama for the last six-seven years.

“I never faced any threat during these years. I feel safe and secure here. With hard work, I am able to provide decent lives to my family.” The construction worker said that he roams around freely and that everybody knows him from Chandgam to Pulwama. “Locals always lend us a helping hand. They provide us ration and other items whenever we are in need of essentials.”  
 

