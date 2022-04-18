STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur for mimicking PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

Jabalpur SP Siddarth Bahuguna said that Adil Ali was arrested for mimicking and speaking objectionable words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

JABALPUR: A 38-year-old man was arrested in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly mimicking and using abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a video of the act going viral on social media, a senior police official said.

Jabalpur SP Siddarth Bahuguna said that Adil Ali was arrested for mimicking and speaking objectionable words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He has been charged by Omti police station under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot, if rioting be committed; if not committed) and 294 (obscene acts and songs), the SP said.

