Maoists target security base camp near Raipur around midnight, four personnel injured

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Four security personnel were injured following the armed cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) attack on the security base camp at Kutru in strife-torn Bijapur district, about 400 km south of Raipur, during the intervening night of the Sunday and Monday.



According to the Bijapur police, the Maoists opened fire at the base camp around midnight and the attack was retaliated by the security forces following which the rebels fled into the nearby jungle.



Two injured jawans were referred to Raipur for immediate medical attention while the remaining two rushed to the Bijapur district hospital, the police said. The condition of all the injured were stated to be stable.

After a brief lull, the Maoists attempted to register their presence in the region. Bijapur is among the seven Maoist-affected district in the conflict zone of Bastar.