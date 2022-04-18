Modi on 3-day Gujarat tour from today 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit from today. Modi tweeted that would attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore.

He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar as well as inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar.

The visit comes at a time when Gujarat is gearing up for elections. While the BJP has been in power in the state since 1995, it is taking no chances.

“Upon reaching Gujarat, I will visit the Vidya Samiksha Kendra. This modern centre leverages data and technology in order to improve learning outcomes. I will also interact with those who are working in the education sector,” Modi tweeted.