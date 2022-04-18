STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pak PM welcomes over 2000 Indian Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan; seeks peaceful relations with India

Pakistan High Commission issued visas under the 'Protocol on Visits to Religious shrines' facilitating people to visit religious shrines in both countries.

Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 2000 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed into Pakistan, from the Wagah border, to celebrate the annual harvest festival of Baisakhi in Sikh shrines across Pakistan.

"I welcome all Sikh delegates visiting Pakistan on Baisakhi. This Punjabi festival symbolises much more than merely the start of the harvesting season. It is a sign of hope, renewal and growth. Congratulations to all those celebrating this spring festival,’’ Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, tweeted.

The main festival was held at Gurudwara Panja Sahib at Hasanabdal on Baisaikhi. The pilgrims are also visiting other religious places like Nankana Sahib.

Pakistan High Commission in Delhi issued 2200 visas (valid from April 12 to 21). The visas are granted under the `Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines 1974.' This is a bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan facilitating Indian and Pakistani nationals to visit certain religious shrines in both countries. There are 15 locations in Pakistan and five in India under this protocol.

Meanwhile, PM Sharif has also responded to the congratulatory letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Sharif in his letter talks about peace and security and has sought peaceful and cooperative relations with India.

PM Sharif has mentioned that this could be done through `meaningful dialogue’. PM Modi received this letter yesterday and the Pakistani PM has reiterated that Pakistan was committed to regional peace and security.

Earlier, PM Modi had congratulated PM Sharif on becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on April 11th. He had first tweeted his congratulatory message, which was followed by a letter.

"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our developmental challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,’’ PM Modi tweeted while congratulating PM Sharif.

In response to the tweet, PM Sharif tweeted, "Pakistan desired peaceful and cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well known. Let’s secure peace and….’’

Experts on India-Pakistan relations are of the view that Pakistan is trying to break away from the hardline policy followed by Imran Khan. They are looking at re-establishing ties with India and are also looking at fortifying bilateral trade.

Taliban today took a strong view of Pakistan’s airstrikes in Khost and Knar provinces that led to civilian casualties. Taliban has warned Pakistan of `bad consequences in case of any future airstrike. With their economy dwindling and hostility rising against them in Afghanistan, it would be pragmatic for them to give peace and chance and build bridges with India.

