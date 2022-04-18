Panchayat polls: BJP levels model code violation charge against JMM-led Jharkhand government

By PTI

RANCHI: The BJP, the main opposition party in Jharkhand, on Sunday levelled allegations of violation of the model code of conduct against the JMM-led government. With the issuance of notification for the first phase of four-phase panchayat polls in Jharkhand on Saturday, the process for filing nomination papers began in 72 blocks under 21 districts.

As many as 1,127 panchayats will go to polls in the first phase of polls on May 14 and counting will take place on May 17.

A four-member BJP delegation led by the party's state general secretary Balmukund Sahay met the secretary of the state election commission on Sunday and alleged that the state government has transferred and posted 32 block development officers (BDOs) in violation of the model code of conduct.

The delegation also handed over a memorandum to him demanding the cancellation of the government order. The delegates alleged that the state government on April 15, a day before the first round of nomination date, transferred and posted 32 BDOs, which is a violation of the model code of conduct.

On Saturday, a delegation, comprising members of ruling alliance partners - the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - met the secretary of the election commission, demanding immediate postponement of the scheduled visits of several Central ministers in the districts because of the panchayat polls.

The Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC) on April 9 announced a four-phase rural poll in the state between May 14 and May 27. The poll for the three-tier panchayat will be held to elect 4345 mukhiyas, 5341 panchayat samiti members, 536 zilla parishad members, and 53,479 gram panchayat members, the SEC said.