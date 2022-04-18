STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Police busts terror module behind Nawanshahr CIA office grenade attack, three held

On the intervening night of November 7 and 8 last year, unidentified people had hurled a hand grenade at the CIA office in Nawanshahr with the intention to kill police officials.

Published: 18th April 2022 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Police

Punjab Police (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab police on Monday claimed to have solved the case of a hand-grenade attack at the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr by busting a Pakistan-based terror module.

The module, run by Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, was busted with the arrest of three of its operatives, Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra said here.

On the intervening night of November 7 and 8 last year, unidentified people had hurled a hand grenade at the CIA office in Nawanshahr with the intention to kill police officials.

However, the officials present at the office had escaped unhurt.

Those arrested have been identified as Manish Kumar alias Mani alias Baba, a resident of Bains village in Nawanshahr, Ramandeep Singh alias Jakhu of Atta village in Jalandhar's Goraya and Pardeep Singh alias Bhatti of Sahlon village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, according to a statement issued by police.

Police have also seized a live hand grenade from the possession of the accused, the statement said.

Bhawra said after an extensive investigation, the counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab police and the SBS Nagar police managed to arrest the three men for their alleged involvement in the attack.

"During interrogation, Ramandeep confessed that he, along with Manish, had thrown the hand grenade at the Nawanshahr CIA office on the directions of Harvinder Singh alias Rinda," the DGP said, adding that Ramandeep had picked up two hand grenades from a location on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road, as guided by Rinda.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SBS Nagar, Sandeep Kumar said while one hand grenade was used in the attack in Nawanshahr, another live hand grenade, similar to the one used to carry out the attack, was recovered on the disclosure of Ramandeep.

Rinda struck a deal with Ramandeep for Rs 4 lakh to carry out the attack, the SSP added.

According to the statement, Rinda, a history-sheeter active in Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra and Haryana, is wanted by the Punjab police in connection with heinous crimes, including murder, contract killing, robbery, extortion and snatching.

Police have nominated Rinda as an accused in the case and added the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the FIR dated November 8, 2021, which was initially registered under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those for attempt to murder, at the Nawanshahr City police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Punjab Police Nawanshahr CIA
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp