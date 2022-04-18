STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab: Teen killed, another injured in explosion while assembling firecrackers

A 14-year-old boy was killed while another of the same age got injured in an explosion while they were trying to make firecrackers in Amritsar.

Published: 18th April 2022 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 02:14 PM

For representational purposes

By PTI

AMRITSAR: A 14-year-old boy was killed while another of the same age got injured in an explosion while they were trying to make firecrackers in the district, police said on Monday.

Sukhjit Singh was killed while his friend Taranpreet Singh got multiple burn injuries in the explosion, they said.

The incident happened when a group of teenagers were trying to make firecrackers in a playground to celebrate their victory in a volleyball match, the police said.

"Since the boys were not expert in dealing with explosive material used in firecrackers, a blast occurred while they were handling it," an official said.

Taranpreet Singh has been hospitalised, the official said.

