Seer seeks ban on non-Hindus’ entry at Char Dhams

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Controversial seer Swami Anand Swaroop has written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ban the entry of non-Hindus at the Char Dhams of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Swaroop also drew Dhami’s attention to the ‘increasing footprints’ of non-Hindu population in the state.

“Devbhoomi has been the land of Gods and sages where rishis (sages) have been doing penance since time immemorial. Uttarakhand is spiritually, culturally very important to Hindus. Non-Hindus have entered the state in big numbers and now live in the state and do business. They are also indulging in various crimes,” he wrote.

Swaroop was in the news as he was among the dignitaries who attended the controversial Haridwar Dharam Sansad in December. He was one of the organisers of Dharam Sansad as well as convenor of the Dharam Sansad core committee.

Meanwhile, the seer has found support from a section of the people. ‘‘Non-Hindus shouldn’t be allowed to enter the Kedarnath and other shrines as well. The priest association of Kedarnath will issue a statement in this regard soon,’’ said Vinod Shukla, president of Kedar Sabha from Kedarnath

Like Shukla, Umanand Sati, President of Brahmakapal Teerthpurohit, Badrinath, claimed the shrines are specifically for Hindus. ‘‘No one else from any religion must be allowed to conduct any non-Hindu ritual in these shrines.’’

Government spokesperson and officials refused to comment on the issue. The Char Dhams are of special significance to the Hindus. It is believed that pilgrimages to these shrines help in achieving moksha (salvation). Lakhs of pilgrims reach the four shrines every year when they are opened for public.

Narsinghanand at it again

Dehradun: Yati Narsinghanand, who is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case, has delivered yet another hate speech at a ‘religious’ conclave in Himachal Pradesh’s Una. This act violates the conditions set for his release on bail. The organisers of the conclave allegedly appealed to the Hindus to pick up arms for targeted killings of Muslims. Narsinghanand had got bail on February 18 after he was arrested in January. The controversial seer was again in the news for making controversial call at Burari in Delhi.