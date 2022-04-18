STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stone pelting triggers tension in Delhi, police inspector injured

Heavy police deployment has been made in the blocks post the incident. All the gates of the C-block have been shut and people are not allowed to step outside.

Stones were thrown after a crime branch team tried to enter the lane.

By Ankita Upadhyay
NEW DELHI: In another incident of stone pelting at strife-torn Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes had broken out on Saturday evening following a Hanuman Jayanti procession, a Delhi Police Inspector got injured after stones were thrown from a lane in the area's C-block on Monday. 

Police teams and companies of the RAF went inside the gate to the lane from where some youths pelted stones at the officials. "The stones were thrown from the first floor of the houses," said a police official deployed at the spot. 

Heavy police deployment has been made in the blocks post the incident. All the gates of the C-block have been shut and people are not allowed to step outside. The stones were thrown after a crime branch team tried to enter the lane.  

Meanwhile, a school in the vicinity has been going about its business amid the chaos, even as students peeped out of the windows to watch the clamour. 

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch on Monday where teams have been asked to probe the Bangladeshi/Rohingya aspect and use facial recognition system for assistance.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana held a press briefing on Monday where he said that "thorough" investigation will be made in the case and "action will taken against each one, against whom evidence is found, irrespective of caste, creed, community and religion." The remarks came after allegations of police bias in the arrests made so far were rife on social media.

The police chief also dismissed the theory of those carrying out the procession trying to install flags at the C-block mosque. "There is no fact in this theory. The altercation started after an argument, which blew up by pelting of stones from the groups on Saturday," he said while addressing the media.

