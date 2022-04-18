STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission': Rahul Gandhi says institutions being demolished

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the appointment of the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission.

Published: 18th April 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the appointment of the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, alleging that the Constitution is being "demolished", one institution at a time.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the screen shot of a media report which claimed that the new chairman of UPSC, Manoj Soni, shares close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"Union Pracharak Sangh Commission. India's Constitution is being demolished, one Institution at a time," Gandhi tweeted along with the screen shot of the media report.

Earlier this month, Gandhi had said in an address at a book launch that the Constitution is a weapon but it is meaningless without institutions.

He had alleged the institutions have been captured by the RSS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Union Pracharak Sangh Commission
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp