'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission': Rahul Gandhi says institutions being demolished

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the appointment of the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, alleging that the Constitution is being "demolished", one institution at a time.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the screen shot of a media report which claimed that the new chairman of UPSC, Manoj Soni, shares close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"Union Pracharak Sangh Commission. India's Constitution is being demolished, one Institution at a time," Gandhi tweeted along with the screen shot of the media report.

Earlier this month, Gandhi had said in an address at a book launch that the Constitution is a weapon but it is meaningless without institutions.

He had alleged the institutions have been captured by the RSS.