We want to make Jammu and Kashmir a model state: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari

Published: 18th April 2022 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: Condemning the divisive elements in society creating differences among the people, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said his party wants to make Jammu and Kashmir a model state with respect to its culture, development and communal harmony.

He claimed that the traditional parties like the BJP, Congress, National Conference and PDP have always played divisive politics to garner votes from the people. Asserting that playing politics on communal and regional approach is dangerous for Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari said his party stands against such elements.

"The regional and communal politics have no place in the Apni Party as we believe in unity and equitable development of all regions. We are committed to develop backward areas equally with other areas of J&K," the former minister said, addressing a public meeting at Domana in the outskirts of Jammu.

He alleged that it was due to the divisive agenda pursued by the BJP, Congress, NC and PDP that the peace remained disturbed for long. "However, we will not allow anti-peace elements to flourish again," he said, adding "the unnecessary division was created among the people by these traditional political parties to gain votes in elections".

He said that they will not be able to create further divide among the people as both the regions have the same demands -restoration of Statehood, holding of assembly elections and protection of land and jobs for locals.

