AIMIM urges SP stalwart Azam Khan to join party

LUCKNOW: Trying to project itself as a potential option for Muslim voters in Uttar Pradesh, Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has extended an olive branch to Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan.

The AIMIM’s move comes amid Muslim leaders in the SP camp raising voices against the style of functioning of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Three Mualim leaders have aAIMIMlready quit SP citing “inaction” and “silence” of Akhilesh towards the imprisonment of Azam Khan, and the demolition of an SP MLA’s petrol pump.

Similarly, Khan’s close aides accused Akhilesh of neglecting the Muslim community, which consolidated behind him in the recently-concluded Assembly polls like never before. AIMIM spokesperson Mohammad Farhan has extended an invitation to Khan to join hands with Owaisi. Farhan alleged that there were several instances of Akhilesh showing apathy towards Muslims.