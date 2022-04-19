STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allahabad HC rejects PIL alleging harassment in meat, liquor transportation in Mathura-Vrindavan

The court said that it is essential to have tolerance and respect for all communities and sects if we wish to keep our country united.

Published: 19th April 2022 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Meat Shop

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging harassment of meat, liquor and egg consumers by the state authorities in 22 wards of Mathura, Vrindavan which were notified as 'holy place of pilgrimage', Allahabad High Court observed that it was essential to have tolerance and respect for all communities.

The PIL, filed by one Shaida of Mathura district, also alleged harassment in transportation of meat and liquor in the notified wards. It may be recalled that the Uttar Pradesh government had notified 22 wards of Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam as "holy place of pilgrimage" through a government order dated September 10, 2021.

Thereafter, a consequential order was also passed by the food processing officer, Food Safety and Drugs Administration, Mathura, suspending the registration of the shops selling meat and non-vegetarian restaurants with immediate effect in the aforesaid 22 wards on September 11, 2021.

While hearing the petition, a division bench, comprising Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava, observed: "India is a country of great diversity. It is absolutely essential to have tolerance and respect for all communities and sects if we wish to keep our country united. It was due to the wisdom of our founding fathers that we have a Constitution which is secular in character and caters to all communities, sects, lingual and ethnic groups, etc., co-existing in the country. It is the Constitution of India which is keeping us together despite our tremendous diversity because the Constitution gives equal respect to all communities, sects, lingual and ethnic groups, etc."

However, the petitioner had claimed in her plea that on account of the restrictions imposed by the state authorities, non-vegetarian persons residing in the aforesaid wards, notified as 'holy place of pilgrimage', are being deprived of their choice of meals.

She had also claimed the residents were deprived of practicing the business for their livelihood.

The petitioner had claimed in her plea that the government notification amounted to violation of Article 19 (1) (G) of the Constitution which provided freedom to practice any profession, or any occupation, trade or business and also Article 21 which provided protection of life and personal liberty.

The PIL alleged that the authorities were also not permitting the transportation ofthe restricted materials from other wards calling the restriction most arbitrary.

The court observed that the petitioner’s allegations of harassment of meat, liquor and egg consumers in those wards of Mathura Vridawan were sweeping statements with no material brought on record to substantiate them.

The court rejected the plea and said in its order dated March 28: "The notification dated 10.9.2021 merely declares 22 wards of the Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan to be 'holy place of pilgrimage'. The petitioner cannot be said to have any grievance against the same.  We also do not find any clear violation of any constitutional provision by the said notification."

"It is the prerogative of the government to declare any place as a 'holy place of pilgrimage'. Mere declaration of any particular place as 'holy place of pilgrimage' does not mean that any restriction has been imposed and the said act is illegal. We are of the opinion that it is the privilege of the state to do so," the court added.

Appearing on behalf of the state government, additional advocate general (AAG), Manish Goyal, submitted that Mathura and Vrindavan were prominent places having great historical and religious importance by virtue of being the birth place and 'kreeda sthal' (play ground) of Lord Krishna.

The state government with a view to maintain the historical, religious, tourism importance of the place
and its sanctity issued the aforesaid notification dated September 10, 2021 and government order dated September 11, 2021.  

Apart from these 22 wards, there existed no such restriction, he contended. The AAG also referred to the reasonable restrictions in respect of Rishikesh municipality which were upheld in the case of Darshan Kumar and others versus the State of UP.

The decision was affirmed by the apex court in the case of Om Prakash and others versus State of UP and others reported in 2004 (3) SCC 402.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meat shop Allahabad High Court Meat transportation Mathura Vrindavan Liquor transportation
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp