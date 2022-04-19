Assam govt to honour soldiers who fought in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will honour soldiers who fought in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War on April 23 in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with his ministers and senior government officials on Monday where the matter was discussed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the programme as the chief guest.

“To honour the supreme sacrifice of soldiers who took part in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, an award ceremony will be held on April 23, which will be graced with the presence of Adarniya Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh Ji. Reviewed the preparations along with Cabinet colleagues,” Sarma tweeted.

He said not many people were aware of the bravery and achievements of soldiers from the Northeast who fought that war. They trained and equipped the Mukti Bahini fighters to take on the Pakistani army, he added.

Guwahati-based Dr Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, who is the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, welcomed the initiative.

“We have not yet received the invite but we welcome it. Lt Col (retd) Kazi Sajjad, who was a member of the Mukti Bahini, contacted me recently stating that he will come to attend the event,” Dr Monsur told The New Indian Express.