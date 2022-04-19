STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urges people to avoid confrontation during festivals

CM said, “Prayers have nothing to do with violence and each community must avoid confrontation during festivals. People from different communities have their own way of worshiping.”

Published: 19th April 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A day after Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanded a ban on religious processions across the country, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the people should avoid confrontation during prayers.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of his weekly Janata Darbar, Nitish said, “Prayers have nothing to do with violence and each community must avoid confrontation during festivals. People from different communities have their own way of worshiping.”

Nitish's remark came at a time when different parts of the country witnessed violent clashes between two rival communities during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. However, no major incidents of communal clashes were reported from any part of Bihar.

Answering the queries, the chief minister said the Bihar government has always maintained strict surveillance during such festivals and foiled attempts to vitiate the atmosphere. “We have given clear instructions to the authorities concerned to keep a close watch on those trying to disturb communal harmony,” he added.

Launching a veiled attack on principal opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nitish said, “There is no place for communal disturbances in Bihar. Investigations take place properly. Everyone is aware of the situation in the state before 2006.

Those who keep questioning us should introspect themselves.” Earlier, former chief minister and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi had urged the Prime Minister to ensure ban on all religious processions across the country to maintain communal harmony. He was referred to recent communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

In a tweet, Manjhi said, “Time has come when all kinds of religious processions should be banned. The unity and integrity of the country seems to be in danger due to religious processions.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Religious procession Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Festivals
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp