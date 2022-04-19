Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urges people to avoid confrontation during festivals

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A day after Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanded a ban on religious processions across the country, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the people should avoid confrontation during prayers.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of his weekly Janata Darbar, Nitish said, “Prayers have nothing to do with violence and each community must avoid confrontation during festivals. People from different communities have their own way of worshiping.”

Nitish's remark came at a time when different parts of the country witnessed violent clashes between two rival communities during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. However, no major incidents of communal clashes were reported from any part of Bihar.

Answering the queries, the chief minister said the Bihar government has always maintained strict surveillance during such festivals and foiled attempts to vitiate the atmosphere. “We have given clear instructions to the authorities concerned to keep a close watch on those trying to disturb communal harmony,” he added.

Launching a veiled attack on principal opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nitish said, “There is no place for communal disturbances in Bihar. Investigations take place properly. Everyone is aware of the situation in the state before 2006.

Those who keep questioning us should introspect themselves.” Earlier, former chief minister and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi had urged the Prime Minister to ensure ban on all religious processions across the country to maintain communal harmony. He was referred to recent communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

In a tweet, Manjhi said, “Time has come when all kinds of religious processions should be banned. The unity and integrity of the country seems to be in danger due to religious processions.”