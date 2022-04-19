STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar man arrested, four firearms seized in Bengal's Malda

A resident of Bihar's Munger has been arrested and four firearms seized from his possession in West Bengal's Malda, police said.

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

MAIDAN: A resident of Bihar's Munger has been arrested and four firearms seized from his possession in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was nabbed by West Bengal Police Special Task Force at Khalitpur railway station on Monday while he was travelling aboard the Katihar-Howrah Express, an officer said.

He was scheduled to deliver the guns to a person in Kaliachak in Malda district, he said.

Malda Government Railway Police (GRP) has lodged a case and further investigation is underway.

