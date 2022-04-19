First casualty of Khargone riot identified

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The first causality of the April 10 communal violence was reported on Monday, after a family identified the body of a youth who was missing for a week. Ibarish alias Saddam Khan’s family reached Indore’s MY Hospital, around 125 km from Khargone, to identify the body after being alerted by the police.

Ibarish, 28, was murdered in the Kapas Mandi area when he had gone out for evening prayers on April 10. His body was recovered on the intervening night of April 10-11. On the family’s intervention, a missing person complaint was lodged on April 14, while a case of murder was registered around 12 hours later.

It not clear why the police took more than three days to lodge the murder case after recovering the body. A senior police official, presently camping in Khargone, told TNIE that the murder case was lodged on April 14, immediately after getting the final autopsy report, which established multiple injuries on head and neck inflicted by a sharp edged weapon.

The senior police official also added that the body was sent to Indore’s MY Hospital later, as Khargone Hospital didn’t have a deep freezer. While the senior police official claimed it was a case of murder by rioters, Iqhlak, who brought the body to Khargone, alleged that his brother Ibarish was killed by police and locals. “My brother left home at 7.30 pm on April 10 to offer prayers but didn’t return.

He was killed by people from the other community and police brutally. He was last seen alive for sometime in police custody at the Khargone police station on April 11,” Iqhlak alleged. “The cops were doing nothing to search for Ibarish.’’

The senior police official, however, denied the allegations saying the family were shown on multiple occasions, CCTV footage of various places and bodies, including two unidentified bodies recovered in Khargone district.