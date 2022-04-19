Gang stealing diesel from trucks busted, three held in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: Three suspects belonging to a gang, which stole diesel from vehicles, especially trucks parked along highways, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said.

The police have also impounded a canter truck which had a separate storage space of around 1,000 litres in which the gang would store the stolen fuel, they said.

"The accused were held near the Faleda cut on Yamuna Expressway by the Rabupura police station officials. The gang would target vehicles, especially transport trucks parked along roads with drivers and their helpers resting.

"The gang would steal fuel from the vehicles and in case the driver or helper woke up, the accused brandished firearms to intimidate them," a police spokesperson said.

Those held have been identified as Hadan and Nadeem, both Greater Noida locals, and Afzal, a native of Dholana in Hapur district, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case at the Rabupura police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police added.