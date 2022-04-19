Hindu father has power to make gift of ancestral property only for a 'pious purpose': SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday in a judgement observed that a Hindu father or any other managing member of a Hindu undivided family (HUF) has power to make a gift of ancestral property only for a ‘pious purpose’ and what is understood by the term ‘pious purpose’ is a gift for charitable and/or religious purpose.

"Therefore, a deed of gift in regard to the ancestral property executed 'out of love and affection' does not come within the scope of the term 'pious purpose'," the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Abdul Nazeer and Justice Krishna Murari said.

The apex court further observed that it is trite law that the karta/manager of a joint family property may alienate joint family property only in three situations which include legal necessity, for the benefit of the estate and with the consent of all the coparceners of the family.

The petitioner filed a suit against his father­ and KC Laxmana for partition and separate possession of his one­ third share in the suit­ property and for a declaration that the gift/settlement deed executed by ­his father in favour of the second defendant­ KC Laxmana as null and void.

According to the plaintiff, the scheduled property belongs to the joint family including him, his father and KC Subraya Gowda. It was further contended that his father had no right to transfer the property in favour of the second defendant as he is not a coparcener or a member of their family.

Consequently, it was contended that the alienation made without the plaintiff’s consent is null and void and thus not binding on him. In his written statement, the first defendant stated that the second defendant was brought up by the first defendant and out of love and affection he settled the suit property in favour of the second defendant.

The trial court had dismissed the suit. In appeal, after reconsideration of the entire materials on record and re­assessment of evidence, the bench set aside the judgment of the trial court. It was held that the settlement deed is a void document.

The plaintiff was granted one­ third share in the suit property. This judgment of the Appellate Court was challenged by KC Laxmana, the second defendant in the High Court. The High Court also dismissed it.

"We are of the view that the settlement deed/gift deed ...executed by the first defendant in favour of the second defendant was rightly declared as null and void by the first Appellate Court and the High Court," the top court order reads.

"...It is settled law that where an alienation is not made with the consent of all the coparceners, it is voidable at the instance of the coparceners whose consent has not been obtained. Therefore, the alienation of the joint family property in favour of the second defendant was voidable at the instance of the plaintiff whose consent had not been obtained as a coparcener before the said alienation," the court added.